CORRECTED-Private investment house Ardian to buy Britain's Study Group

(Corrects headline, paragraph 2 to say Study Group is headquartered in the UK, not Australia)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French buyout group Ardian said on Thursday it would buy a majority stake in education provider Study Group from asset manager Providence Equity Partners and build on its presence in key geographies through strategic acquisitions.

The deal values Britain’s Study Group at about 500 million pounds ($653.95 million) including debt, a source close to the matter said.

Study Group, which partners with universities around the world, prepares international students who wish to enter English-speaking universities through educational courses that provide them with academic, language and learning skills. ($1 = 0.7646 pounds)