Private investment house Ardian to buy Australia's Study Group

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French buyout group Ardian said on Thursday it would buy a majority stake in education provider Study Group from asset manager Providence Equity Partners and build on its presence in key geographies through strategic acquisitions.

The deal values Sydney-based Study Group at about 500 million pounds ($653.95 million) including debt, a source close to the matter said.

Study Group, which partners with universities around the world, prepares international students who wish to enter English-speaking universities through educational courses that provide them with academic, language and learning skills. ($1 = 0.7646 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Anil D’Silva)