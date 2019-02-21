Financials
February 21, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Private investment house Ardian to buy Australia's Study Group

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French buyout group Ardian said on Thursday it would buy a majority stake in education provider Study Group from asset manager Providence Equity Partners and build on its presence in key geographies through strategic acquisitions.

The deal values Sydney-based Study Group at about 500 million pounds ($653.95 million) including debt, a source close to the matter said.

Study Group, which partners with universities around the world, prepares international students who wish to enter English-speaking universities through educational courses that provide them with academic, language and learning skills. ($1 = 0.7646 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below