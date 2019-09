OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out in the engine room of an oil tanker during loading at Equinor’s Sture oil terminal on Norway’s west coast, local police and the oil firm said on Friday.

The crew of the oil tanker, named by police as Dubai Harmony, is still onboard and assisting the fire service. The Sture oil terminal is being evacuated, the police said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)