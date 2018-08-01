FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 9:41 AM / in 2 hours

France's Le Maire confirms backing to Fincantieri-STX shipyard deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The French government continues to support the takeover by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri of shipyard STX France under a shared ownership agreement, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Rome after a meeting with the Italian government, he told journalists France had not changed its position on the deal, quelling concerns the takeover could be hampered by tenser relations between Paris and the new anti-establishment government in Rome. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Catherine Evans)

