U.S. EPA says U.S. Subaru models comply with emissions rules

DETROIT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators said on Thursday they have not found significant discrepancies in emissions tests of Subaru vehicles sold in the United States.

Subaru disclosed on Wednesday that it was investigating whether emissions testing data had been falsified for vehicles sold in its home market, Japan. The disclosure sent the Japanese automaker’s shares down as much as 8 percent. The EPA said the vehicles under investigation in Japan are not sold in the United States, and the tests are not the same as those used to determine emissions certification or fuel economy ratings of Subaru models sold in the United States.