November 9, 2017 / 9:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Subaru plans to expand Japan recall over inspection issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Automaker Subaru Corp plans to recall about 400,000 vehicles for the Japanese market after discovering that it had been following improper procedures for final inspections at domestic plants, the company said on Thursday.

It widened the scope of the recall from a previous expectation for 255,000, adding that costs associated with the issue would exceed 10 billion yen ($88.18 million).

Last month Subaru said that for more than 30 years, final inspections of new vehicles at its main Gunma complex north of Tokyo were sometimes done by inspectors who were not listed as certified technicians, violating transport ministry requirements.

$1 = 113.4100 yen Reporting by Maki Shiraki

