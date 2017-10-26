Subaru's internal probe reveals use of uncertified inspectors - Nikkei

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Automaker Subaru Corp let uncertified workers in Japan inspect vehicles prior to shipment, according to an internal investigation, the Nikkei reported.

The company will submit its report on inspection practices by the end of the month, the business daily said.

The probe found that workers still training to be certified were involved in inspections at Subaru’s main factory complex in Gunma Prefecture, Nikkei added.

According to Nikkei, the company is yet to determine if a recall, which could affect 300,000 vehicles, will be necessary.

Japan’s transport ministry had instructed other major automakers to look into their inspection practices and submit reports by end of October after Nissan Motor was found to have allowed unqualified workers to inspect vehicles before shipment, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)