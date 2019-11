TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp shares dropped as much as 4.5% on Wednesday after the company cut its profit forecast amid expectations of a stronger yen and the impact of a typhoon on production.

Japan’s smallest major automaker cut its forecast for full-year operating profit to 220 billion yen ($2 billion) from a previous forecast of 260 billion yen.

Shares of the company were down 3% at 3,041 yen by 0421 GMT. ($1 = 109.0400 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)