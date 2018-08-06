FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan's Subaru books 52 pct profit slide in Q1, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp on Monday reported a 51.8 percent fall in operating profit for the first quarter due to lower global sales, particularly in the United States, while discounts on U.S. sales also stung the automaker’s bottom line.

Profit at the smallest of Japan’s major automakers came in at 57.6 billion yen ($517.38 million) in April-June, down significantly from 119.3 billion yen a year prior.

The result compared with a 63.6 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subaru maintained its forecast for full-year profit to slide 21 percent to 300 billion yen in the year through March, due to the impact of a strong domestic currency and higher U.S. marketing expenses. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Christopher Cushing)

