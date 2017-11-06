FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subaru Q2 operating profit drops 13.2 pct, cuts annual forecast
November 6, 2017 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Subaru Q2 operating profit drops 13.2 pct, cuts annual forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp on Monday posted a 13.2 percent drop in operating profit for the second quarter, as the pace of vehicle sales growth slowed in the United States, its largest market.

Japan’s No. 6 automaker said its operating profit came in at 92.8 billion yen ($812.54 million) in July-September, versus 107.0 billion a year ago. This was lower than a mean forecast for 113.8 billion yen from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subaru cut its full-year operating profit forecast to 380 billion yen from a previous forecast for 410 billion yen. It also lowered its forecast for full-year net profit to 207.0 billion yen, from a previous forecast of 228.5 billion yen. ($1 = 114.2100 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

