Big Law vets add subscription GC service to boutique's business model

Before she co-founded Fortis Law Partners seven years ago, Julie Herzog said her passion for working with entrepreneurs frequently ran up against her former firms’ Big Law billing rates.

Now the Morrison & Foerster and Jones Day alum has grown her Denver area firm into a women-owned, 16-lawyer boutique with seven partners. This week it debuted a new pricing and relationship model for startup or established company clients looking to grow: a subscription service that offers outside general counsel services for a flat monthly fee.

