UPDATE 1-Offshore services firm Subsea 7 cuts 2019 revenue outlook, sees 2020 rebound

(Adds earnings, CEO quote)

OSLO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Offshore services provider Subsea 7 cut its 2019 revenue outlook on Thursday but predicted a rebound next year as demand for oilfield services and from renewable energy providers is set to increase, the Oslo-listed company said.

Subsea 7 now expects a slight decline in revenue this year from 2018, while it had previously expected it to remain unchanged. It maintained a forecast for a drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

“2019 is expected to represent the low point in the cycle for the group’s profitability. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA are both expected to be higher in 2020, driven by an increase in activity in our key markets,” the company said in a statement.

Third-quarter revenue fell 12% year-on-year to $951 million, missing a forecast of $1.08 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The company’s adjusted EBITDA declined by 17% to $181 million, slightly better than the $174 million poll forecast.

The company’s order backlog, a key indicator of future activity, rose to $4.92 billion at the end of the third quarter from $4.59 billion three months prior.

“We are well positioned for our next chapter, supported by recovering oil and gas markets, growth in offshore wind and with an increasing focus on energy transition,” said Chief Executive Jean Cahuzac, who has said he will retire at the end of the year.