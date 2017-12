Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc said on Tuesday it would buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion to gain access to its constipation drug, Amitiza.

Mallinckrodt said it expects the deal to add to its 2018 adjusted earnings per share by at least 30 cents. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)