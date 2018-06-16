FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 2:35 PM / in 2 hours

Sudan central bank governor dies of heart attack-family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 16 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Central Bank Governor Hazem Abdelqader has died from a heart attack while on a visit to Turkey, his family and the Sudanese presidential palace said on Saturday.

Born in 1960, Abdelqader served in various departments at the central bank from 1985 before he was appointed governor in December 2016.

Family members said the father of six was not known to be suffering from any illnesses.

Sudan’s economy has been grappling with a crippling hard currency shortage and a black market for dollars that pushed the central bank to devalue its currency to around 30 pounds to the dollar earlier this year from 6.7 pounds in late December.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Adrian Croft

