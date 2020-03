KHARTOUM, March 19 (Reuters) - Sudan’s prime minister has appointed Mohamed al-Fatih Zainelabidine as governor of the central bank, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The prime minister also named Mohamed Ahmed Bushra Badawi as deputy governor, the statement said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)