Sudan approves bourses for gold, minerals, farm products - statement

KHARTOUM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sudan’s finance ministry said on Monday it had approved the establishment of stock exchanges for gold, minerals and agricultural commodities.

The decision was taken after a board meeting of the Financial Markets Regulatory Authority, which will grant financial licenses and play an important role following Sudan’s removal from the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism, a ministry statement said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)