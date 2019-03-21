Bonds News
March 21, 2019 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan's Bashir bans hoarding and speculation on Sudanese pound - presidency

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, March 21 (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir banned hoarding of the Sudanese pound and “speculation” on the currency, a presidency statement said on Thursday.

Individuals are not allowed to store more than 1 million Sudanese pounds ($21,000) outside the banking system, the statement said.

Entities are banned from storing more than 5 million Sudanese pounds, and are not allowed to store amounts “that are not commensurate with the scale of its activity”.

$1 = 47.4500 Sudanese pounds Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below