CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir sacked Central Bank Governor Mohamed al-Zubair, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

Bashir appointed Zubair’s deputy Hussein Yehia Janqool to replace him, the statement said without providing further details. (Reporting by Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet)