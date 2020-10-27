Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect - ministry

FILE PHOTO: An oil processing facility is seen at an oilfield in Unity State April 22, 2012. LREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has doubled local fuel prices with immediate effect, the acting energy and mining minister said on Tuesday evening.

Diesel will be sold at 46 Sudanese pounds ($0.8364) per litre, and petrol will be sold at 56 pounds per litre, Khairy Abdel Rahman told a news conference.

They had been sold at 23 and 28 pounds respectively.

($1 = 55.0002 Sudanese pounds)