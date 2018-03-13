FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Sudan central bank receives $1.4 bln deposit from UAE -SUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, March 13 (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank has received a deposit of $1.4 billion from the United Arab Emirates to help bolster its foreign exchange reserves, state news agency SUNA reported on Tuesday.

The deposit was provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, SUNA added.

Sudan has suffered an acute currency shortage in recent months, hurting imports and largely limiting dollar trading to an increasingly expensive black market for hard currency. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Gareth Jones)

