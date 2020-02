CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sudan will raise the price of fuel sold commercially at some petrol stations to 28 Sudanese pounds (55 U.S. cents) per litre from 6 Sudanese pounds from mid-February, a source from the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The fuel sold at the new price will still be subsidised at 50% of its cost by the government, the source said. (Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz, writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Chris Reese)