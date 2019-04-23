Sudan suspends Philippine port operator contract pending cancellation -statement

CAIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers on Tuesday suspended a contract with Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc pending its cancellation, the country’s Transitional Military Council said in a statement.

Workers at Port Sudan’s southern container terminal went on strike in February to protest against a 20-year concession signed in January to operate, manage and develop the South Port Container Terminal at Port Sudan. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Sami Aboudi Editing by Patrick Werr and David Goodman)