CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Motazz Moussa said on Monday the government had no plan to lift state subsidies on essential items while inflation is up and the currency fluctuating.

Speaking in parliament after the government devalued the pound under a new mechanism that allows local banks and money changers set exchange rates on a daily basis, Moussa also said that the country’s foreign debt stands at around $56 billion. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi Editing by Robin Pomeroy)