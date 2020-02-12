Sudan continue to subsidise bread -trade minister

KHARTOUM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sudan will continue to subsidise bread prices during transitional rule after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir but wants to achieve “justice” in distributing subsidies, its trade and industry minister said on Wednesday.

Unveiling a plan to address long queues at bakeries amid an economic crisis, Madani Abbas Madani also told reporters Sudan had sufficient wheat reserves until May. (Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz and Aidan Lewis Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Catherine Evans)