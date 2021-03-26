Sudan says World Bank to provide grants, funding after arrears clearance

KHARTOUM, March 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank is to make $635 million in budget support and welfare funding immediately available to Sudan following clearance of its arrears with the multilateral lender, Sudan’s cabinet said in a statement on Friday.
The World Bank is expected to provide grants worth a total of $2 billion over two years for national development projects, the statement said.
Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Catherine Evans
