Sudan announces emergency measures to restrict forex outflows -finance minister
November 20, 2017 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan announces emergency measures to restrict forex outflows -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sudan announced a raft of emergency measures on Monday aimed at reducing the outflow of foreign currency from its banking system and stabilising its pound currency after it weakened sharply in recent weeks amid a shortage of dollars.

As part of the new measures state companies will temporarily be unable to request hard currency and a ceiling will be placed on foreign currency transfers, Finance Minister Mohamed Othman Rukabi said on Monday. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra)

