Sudan declares state of economic emergency due to fall of currecny

KHARTOUM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sudan on Thursday declared an economic state of emergency after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks due to “systematic vandalism,” officials said.

The transitional government, in charge of the country since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir last year, will set up special courts in the next days to fight smuggling and other illicit activities undermining the economy, officials told a televised news conference. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Ulf Laessing, Nafisa Eltahir and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler)