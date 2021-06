KHARTOUM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sudan has eliminated its customs exchange rate, used to calculate import duties, as the final step in a devaluation of its local currency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Sudan is pursuing a reform plan monitored by the International Monetary Fund as it seeks to receive debt relief and attract new financing. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Gareth Jones)