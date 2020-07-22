Sudan to begin currency adjustment in August

KHARTOUM, July 22 (Reuters) - Sudan will begin a currency adjustment program in August, aiming to reach a full currency float in two years, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The private sector will be allowed to import fuel using dollars at the free market price in August as well, the source said. These reforms come as part of the 2020 budget to be formally passed by Sudan’s cabinet and sovereign council, acting in parliamentary capacity within days, the source said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)