Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

Sudanese official: IMF executive board says Sudan has reached HIPC decision point

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt.

“Sudan will proceed to negotiations with the Paris Club in July,” senior adviser Magdi Amin wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up