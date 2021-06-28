Sudanese official: IMF executive board says Sudan has reached HIPC decision point

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt.

“Sudan will proceed to negotiations with the Paris Club in July,” senior adviser Magdi Amin wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)