KHARTOUM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Moataz Moussa announced before parliament on Wednesday a 15-month emergency economic reform plan, including further austerity measures, to begin this month.

Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of oil output and depriving Khartoum of a crucial source of foreign currency. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz ; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)