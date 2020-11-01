Sudan, UAE sign MoU to construct solar energy plants with a capacity of 500 mw

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan and the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of solar energy plants with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), the Sudanese energy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

UAE, represented by one of its private companies, will supply, build, install and operate plants for 20 years, the energy ministry said, without specifying how many plants the deal would entail.

The Gulf country will also train and employ Sudanese workers throughout the contract period, with a commitment by the Sudanese government to purchase electricity at a competitive price, according to the statement.