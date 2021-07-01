Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed - minister

CAIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.

The price of gasoline went up from 290 Sudanese pounds per litre to 320 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per litre from 285, according to a Reuters witness.

“This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices,” the minister told Reuters. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Andrew Heavens)