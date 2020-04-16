Energy
April 16, 2020 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan allows private sector, banks to import fuel - statement

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, April 16 (Reuters) - Sudan will allow private sector and banks to import fuel for the transportation, mining and industry sectors, the transitional cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

No further details were given.

Sudan is suffering a severe shortage of fuel as cars and trucks stand in long queues to get fuel. The country also has a severe shortage of foreign currency needed for imports and fuel represents a major burden on the budget. (Reporting by Khakid Abdelaziz, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below