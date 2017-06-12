FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan inflation hits 35.52 percent in May
June 12, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 2 months ago

Sudan inflation hits 35.52 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 12 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual rate of inflation rose to 35.52 percent in May from 34.81 percent in April, as food and energy prices continued to rise following subsidy cuts implemented in November, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sudan's economy has deteriorated since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, its main source of foreign currency and government income.

With revenue drying up, the government announced cuts to fuel and electricity subsidies in early November. That saw petrol prices rise by about 30 percent, which led to a broader inflation.

A dollar shortage and a ballooning black market for hard currency have also made foreign-made goods more expensive in a heavily import-dependant country. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Arwa Gaballa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

