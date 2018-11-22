Sudan's inflation eases slightly in Oct to 68.44 pct - stats agency

Bonds News
KHARTOUM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s inflation eased slightly to 68.44 percent in October year-on-year from 68.64 percent in September, the state statistics agency said on Thursday.

Inflation jumped to more than 50 percent in January, when subsidy cuts triggered food price increases that kindled unrest. Since then inflation has continued to accelerate despite attempts to slow price rises with strict limits on cash withdrawals. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Lena Masri; editing by Gareth Jones)

