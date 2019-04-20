Energy
April 20, 2019 / 8:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan arrests several top members of former ruling party - senior party official

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities arrested several top members of the former ruling party late on Saturday, a senior party official told Reuters.

Those arrested include the acting head of the National Congress Party Ahmed Haroun, ousted President Omar al-Bashir’s former first deputy Ali Osman Taha, his former aide Awad al-Jaz, the secretary general of the Islamic movement Al-Zubair Ahmed Hassan and former parliament chairman Ahmed Ibrahim al-Taher, the source said.

Former presidential aide Nafie Ali Nafie and parliament chairman Ibrahim Ahmed Omar have been placed on house arrest, he added.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Hesham Hajali; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

