CAIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - A son of Sudan’s main opposition leader said on Thursday that President Omar al-Bashir was under house arrest along with number of Muslim Brotherhood leaders, Al Hadath TV reported.

The Dubai-based channel initially attributed the statement to opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, but later clarified it was his son, Al-Sadeeq Sadiq al-Mahdi. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)