KAMPALA, April 17 (Reuters) - Uganda will consider offering asylum to ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir despite his indictment by the International Criminal Court, a foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday.

“Uganda would not be apologetic at all for considering an application by Bashir,” Okello Oryem, Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Reuters. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed and Angus MacSwan)