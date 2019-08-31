Energy
August 31, 2019 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Sudanese judge formally indicted former president Omar al-Bashir on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption on Saturday.

Questioned in court for the first time, Bashir said that he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but that he had not used the money for private purposes.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defence would be presented at the next hearing. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below