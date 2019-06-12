Sudan's foreign ministry summons British ambassador - agency

CAIRO, June 12 (Reuters) - Sudan’s foreign ministry summoned on Wednesday the British ambassador in Khartoum to protest his remarks on political developments in the country, Sudan’s state news agency (SUNA) reported.

Britain’s ambassador Irfan Siddiq tweeted last week after attempts to disperse Sudan’s protest sit-in: “No excuse for any such attack. This. Must. Stop. Now”.

The spokesman of Sudan’s foreign ministry said to SUNA that the ministry protests the repeated tweets of the ambassador, and that it contradicts “the established diplomatic norms”. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)