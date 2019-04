(Adds cause of gunfire)

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Gunfire that was heard outside the Sudanese Defence Ministry in the capital Khartoum on Saturday turned out to be celebratory, witnesses said.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were firing guns to celebrate the promotion of the head of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known by his nickname Hemeti, who was appointed deputy head of Sudan’s transitional military council.