KHARTOUM, April 21 (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council said on Sunday that the formation of a joint military-civilian council — one of the demands put forward by Sudanese activists — was under discussion.

In an interview with state TV, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also confirmed that former President Omar al-Bashir and senior officials from his entourage had been jailed. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by William Maclean)