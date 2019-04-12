Sudan's transitional military council delays meeting with political parties and forces

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Sudan’s transitional military council will delay meeting with political parties and forces until a later unspecified date, state news agency SUNA said on Friday.

They must first name two representatives and submit them on Saturday, it said.

The head of the military council’s political committee, Omar Zain al-Abideen, said earlier on Friday the council will hold a dialogue with political entities to prepare a climate for dialogue. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Angus MacSwan)