July 3, 2019 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan's military rulers hold talks with opposition alliance in Khartoum

KHARTOUM, July 3 (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition alliance started talks in Khartoum on Wednesday over who should lead Sudan toward elections.

A Reuters journalist saw representatives of the two sides meet at a hotel in the capital.

Earlier, Sudan’s main opposition alliance said it was prepared for direct talks with the country’s military rulers over who should head a sovereign council to lead Sudan’s transition to democracy. Talks between the two sides collapsed after members of the security services raided a sit-in protest camp outside the defence ministry on June 3. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Lena Masri Editing by Peter Graff)

