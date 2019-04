KHARTOUM, April 11 (Reuters) - The main organiser of protests against Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir rejected a statement by the defence minister announcing a two-year transition under a military council, a senior source from the group said on Thursday.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) was also calling on protesters to maintain a sit-in outside the Defence Ministry that started on Saturday, the source said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)