April 11, 2019 / 10:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan's main protest group says it will only accept civilian transitional government

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, April 11 (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest group will only accept a civilian government composed of opposition figures, a senior member of the group told Reuters on Thursday.

Omar Saleh Sennar, a senior member of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), said the group was waiting for a statement by the army and expected to negotiate with the military over a transfer of power away from President Omar al-Bashir, who stepped down on Thursday.

“We will only accept a transitional civilian government composed of the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change,” he said, referring to a statement setting out the SPA’s demands. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Giles Elgood)

