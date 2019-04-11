Thousands protest against army statement in central Khartoum - Reuters witness

KHARTOUM, April 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of people packed the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Thursday to protest against the army’s announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, a Reuters witness said.

The mood among protesters who earlier celebrated Bashir’s expected departure had turned to anger, and many chanted, “Fall, again!” — adapting an earlier anti-Bashir chant of “Fall, that’s all!”.