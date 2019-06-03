Energy
June 3, 2019 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. chief strongly condemns violence against civilians in Sudan

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns violence and reports of excessive use of force by Sudanese security personnel on civilians, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Sudanese Security forces stormed a protest camp in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday morning and at least 13 people were reported killed in the worst violence since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

