U.N. chief strongly condemns violence against civilians in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns violence and reports of excessive use of force by Sudanese security personnel on civilians, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Sudanese Security forces stormed a protest camp in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday morning and at least 13 people were reported killed in the worst violence since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)