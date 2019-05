CAIRO May 28 (Reuters) - Sudan’s transitional military council TMC said communication with the main opposition alliance had not been suspended and that a joint committee was working towards an agreement, Al Hadath TV reported on Tuesday, citing the council’s spokesman.

General Shams El Din Kabbashi told the channel that the council would not back down from what it had agreed with the opposition. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Richard Chang)